Palestine: Christians cancel Christmas celebrations to mourn Gaza victims

SHAFAQNA-Christmas celebrations will be cancelled this year in the West Bank in solidarity with Gaza, the municipalities and churches of Bethlehem and Ramallah announced last Thursday.

In a joint statement, the bishops of Christian churches in Jerusalem called on all Christian parishes to restrict Christmas celebrations and collect donations for the victims of Israel’s war.

“We are not living in normal times,” the statement read. “Since the beginning of the war on Gaza, thousands of innocents have lost their lives and many more have been wounded, while people live in anguish for those whose destiny remains unknown”.

“Therefore, we, the bishops and heads of churches in Jerusalem call upon our parishes to let aside unnecessary celebrations this year”.

Source: newarab

