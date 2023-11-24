English
International Shia News Agency
Afghanistan: EU provides €10 million in aid to healthcare servicess

aid to healthcare sector

SHAFAQNA-The European Union (EU) has provided €10 million to Afghanistan through the World Health Organization (WHO) to combat infectious diseases and strengthen healthcare services.

The World Health Organization has stated that this latest budget aims to improve preparedness for disease outbreaks and healthcare in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

The organization has mentioned that more than two million people are expected to benefit from these contributions.

“The European Union is deeply committed to protecting Afghans against disease outbreaks and other health and nutrition emergencies,” said Rafaella Iodice, the acting head of the European Union delegation in Afghanistan.

The organization also added that the European Union has supported more robust and flexible healthcare in Afghanistan.

Source : ariananews

