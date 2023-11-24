Hamas releases first group of prisoners

SHAFAQNA- Mediator Qatar says at least 13 Israelis, including dual nationals, 10 Thais and one Filipino released in Gaza.

At least 39 Palestinians held in Israeli jails also expected to be released as part of Hamas-Israel truce deal that includes four-day pause in fighting.

Al-Ansari added that a number of women and children were among the 24 civilian captives received by the Red Cross “in the framework of the truce agreement”. The Thai nationals, he said, are “currently on their way out of the strip” with the Red Cross.

Qatar says ’39 women and children’ released from Israeli jails

