English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Hamas releases first group of prisoners

0
Hamas releases captives

SHAFAQNA- Mediator Qatar says at least 13 Israelis, including dual nationals, 10 Thais and one Filipino released in Gaza.

At least 39 Palestinians held in Israeli jails also expected to be released as part of Hamas-Israel truce deal that includes four-day pause in fighting.

Al-Ansari added that a number of women and children were among the 24 civilian captives received by the Red Cross “in the framework of the truce agreement”. The Thai nationals, he said, are “currently on their way out of the strip” with the Red Cross.

Qatar says ’39 women and children’ released from Israeli jails

Spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the release of “39 women and children” from Israeli prisons. In a post on X, al-Ansari said this is in accordance with commitments agreed upon for the first day of the truce.
Reporting from outside Ofer prison, Al-Jazeera’s Charles Stratford says Israeli forces have fired volleys of tear gas at the “hundreds if not thousands of people gathered in expectation” of the release of 39 Palestinian women and teenage boys outside the incarceration facility in the occupied West Bank.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Canada: Hate crimes in Toronto spiked since Gaza war

asadian

Newarab: FIFA’s red card for Palestine has revealed the hypocrisy of football Society

asadian

Oxfam sounds alarm on preventable babies’ deaths in Gaza

asadian

Palestine: Christians cancel Christmas celebrations to mourn Gaza victims

asadian

Maariv poll: If elections were to be held in Israel today opposition parties would have won

asadian

UNRWA: One million displaced people in Gaza live in 156 centers

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.