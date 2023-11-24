English
International Shia News Agency
Netherlands: Muslims in shock over anti-Islam party’s poll win

SHAFAQNA-Dutch Muslims expressed shock  at the election win of far-right populist Geert Wilders, who has previously called for mosques and the Quran to be banned in the Netherlands.

Wilders and his Freedom Party (PVV) beat all predictions on Wednesday night by winning 37 seats out of 150 in the Dutch parliament, well ahead of a Labour/Green combination and the outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservatives.

“These election results are shocking for Dutch Muslims. We did not expect such a party with a programme that is against the basic principles of the rule of law to be so big,” said Muhsin Koktas of Muslim organization CMO.

Muslims make up around 5% of he Dutch population of almost 18 million people.

“It was a blow I have to process,” Abdessamad Taheri, a 45-year old community worker in the multi-ethnic Schilderswijk neighbourhood in The Hague told Reuters.

Source: reuters

