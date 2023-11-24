English
Oxfam sounds alarm on preventable babies’ deaths in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Oxfam has issued a warning about the dire state of Gaza’s hospitals and healthcare system, leading to preventable deaths of new-borns due to the brutal Israeli aggression and its total blockade on Gaza.

In a new report, the rights forum acknowledged that babies up to three months old are succumbing to conditions like diarrhea, hypothermia, dehydration, and infection due to the lack of medical support and appalling living conditions.

The charity emphasized that even a four-day humanitarian pause is insufficient to address the extensive needs and destruction. Premature and underweight infants are at high risk without essential equipment and medical aid.

