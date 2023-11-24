Naure: AI is playing a significant role in the expansion of art history

For example, by analyzing brushstrokes, colors and styles, AI-powered tools show how artists’ understanding of the science of optics helped them convey light and perspective. The programs restore the appearance of lost or hidden works of art and even calculate the “meanings” of some paintings, for example by identifying symbols. Nature stated.



It’s difficult. In simple words, artworks are complex in their composition and materials. They carry a lot of human meaning in them, which is difficult for algorithms to understand.

Most art historians still rely on their personal expertise to evaluate artists’ techniques with an eye, aided by laboratory, library, and field research to determine dates , material and origin. On the other hand, computer scientists find it easier to analyze 2D photos or digital images than layers of oil pigment stylized with a brush or palette knife. However, collaboration is emerging between computer scientists and art researchers.

