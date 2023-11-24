English
Canada: Hate crimes in Toronto spiked since Gaza war

SHAFAQNA- The number of antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes in Toronto has spiked significantly since the Gaza war.

Police chief Myron Demkiw said 78 hate crimes had been reported between 7 Oct and 20 Nov, compared to 37 in the same time frame in 2022. The real number was undoubtedly higher since some people were hesitant to come forward, he added.

The number of reported antisemitic hate crimes in this period almost trebled to 38 from 13 last year, while those involving the Muslim, Palestinian and Arab population leapt to 17 from just one in 2022.

Source: The Business Standard

