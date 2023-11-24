English
Newarab: FIFA’s red card for Palestine has revealed the hypocrisy of football Society

FIFA's silence on Israel's war on Gaza

SHAFAQNA-FIFA’s silence on Israel’s war on Gaza is unprecedented. Their crackdown on players and fans showing pro-Palestinian solidarity stands in stark contrast to the unanimous wave of support for Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.

The international governing body of football, FIFA, is turning a blind eye to the atrocities occurring in Gaza.

Across Europe’s major leagues, including the UK’s Premier League, Palestinian flags, pro-Palestine banners, and Palestinian keffiyehs are banned. Ibrahim Khadra, a Palestinian football journalist for Bein Sports, had his keffiyeh removed during Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

