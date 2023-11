SHAFAQNA- SICM Mahfil Ali presents another live program titled: “ Partial ijtihad in the thought of Allama Hilli” by Dr Munzela Raza.



Dr Munzela Raza is a graduate of the Al Mahdi Institute (AMI) and is currently doing an MA in Islamic Studies at the University of Birmingham. She is the founder of iCBL, Islamic Case-Based Learning, a unique and innovative way of delivering Islamic education.

