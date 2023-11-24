Islamophobia is serious problem in Germany

SHAFAQNA- Islamophobia is a serious problem in Germany, according to a prominent expert.

Mathias Rohe, who co-authored one of the most comprehensive reports on Islamophobia in Germany, spoke to Anadolu about the growing anti-Muslim sentiment in the country.

“Our study has revealed that Muslims in Germany encounter Islamophobic discrimination in their everyday life, for example in the education, in the labor market, while looking for accommodation, in the media, and much more,” Rohe said.

“It’s an urgent problem, and we have to recognize that this is a problem for society as a whole. We must not leave the Muslims alone with this. This is a problem for all of us,” he stressed.

Around every second person in Germany agrees with anti-Muslim statements, according to the study of independent experts, which was published in June.

According to the report, every third person from a Muslim country of origin experiences discrimination in Germany, indeed a few times a month. Muslim women who wear headscarf more often report worse treatment in everyday life.

In the first half of 2023, police recorded 258 Islamophobic crimes, including attacks on mosques, cases of bodily harm, and threatening letters.

Berlin-based rights-group CLAIM warned that there has been a rise in Islamophobic hate crimes since the Gaza conflict escalated.

The group documented 53 cases of anti-Muslim threats, violence and discrimination in recent weeks, including 10 attacks on mosques.

Source:Anadolu Agency