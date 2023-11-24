Science Daily: Revolutionary success in the production of photovoltaic cells

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The University of Ottawa, in collaboration with both national and international counterparts, has successfully produced the initial back contact micrometric photovoltaic cells, marking a significant global milestone.
According to Science Daily, the cells, larger than the width of a strand of hair, offer notable benefits compared to traditional solar technologies by significantly decreasing shading caused by electrodes by 95% and potentially cutting down energy production expenses by up to threefold.
The groundbreaking advancement, spearheaded by Mathieu de Lafontaine, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Ottawa and a part time physics professor, along with Karin Hinzer, vice-dean of research, and University Research Chair in Photonic Devices for Energy at the Faculty of Engineering, sets the stage for a revolutionary period of downsizing in electronic device technology.
Also stated, the manufacturing process for micrometric photovoltaic cells was conducted through a collaboration among the University of Ottawa, the Universit de Sherbrooke in Quebec, and the Laboratoire des Technologies de la Micro lectronique in Grenoble, France.
These photovoltaic cells, possess exceptional features such as minuscule dimensions and noticeably reduced shadowing.” “According to Hinzer, these characteristics are suitable for diverse uses, ranging from compacting electronic devices to domains like solar cells, lightweight nuclear batteries for space exploration, and downsizing devices for telecommunications and the Internet of Things.”
Source: Science Daily