Science Daily: Revolutionary success in the production of photovoltaic cells

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The University of Ottawa, in collaboration with both national and international counterparts, has successfully produced the initial back contact micrometric photovoltaic cells, marking a significant global milestone.

According to Science Daily, the cells, larger than the width of a strand of hair, offer notable benefits compared to traditional solar technologies by significantly decreasing shading caused by electrodes by 95% and potentially cutting down energy production expenses by up to threefold.

The groundbreaking advancement, spearheaded by Mathieu de Lafontaine, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Ottawa and a part time physics professor, along with Karin Hinzer, vice-dean of research, and University Research Chair in Photonic Devices for Energy at the Faculty of Engineering, sets the stage for a revolutionary period of downsizing in electronic device technology.