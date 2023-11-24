English
International Shia News Agency
Israel summons Spain & Belgium ambassadors over Gaza comments

SHAFAQNA-Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen ordered on Friday the summoning of the Spanish and Belgian ambassadors in Tel Aviv for a “harsh rebuke,” over statements attributed to the two countries’ prime ministers.

The Spanish and Belgian leaders called for the protection of civilian population in Gaza.

In a statement, Cohen said: “We condemn the false claims of the Prime Ministers of Spain and Belgium who are giving support to terrorism and as a result of their words their ambassadors will be invited to a harsh rebuke conversation.”

“Israel is acting according to international law and fighting a murderous terrorist organization worse than ISIS that commits war crimes and crimes against humanity,” Cohen said.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

