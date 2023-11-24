English
One year after the Ürümqi fire:UHRP calls for accountability for deaths of dozens of Uyghurs

SHAFAQNA- One year after the Ürümqi fire, the Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) called for accountability for the deaths of dozens of Muslim Uyghurs.

“Uyghurs were very moved to see so much sympathy for what happened following the Ürümchi fire,” said UHRP Executive Director, Omer Kanat. “The Chinese government must release all those detained during the protests and guarantee freedom of assembly.”

The fire broke out in a residential high-rise apartment building on November 24, 2022 in Ürümchi, where many were hindered from escaping as a result of strict Covid-19 lockdown measures. Obstacles to firefighters accessing the building may have also played a role in the high number of deaths and injuries.

In the days following the fire, demonstrations emerged in several cities across the country.An unknown number involved in protests were detained, along with some who shared information about the protests on social media.

The deaths that resulted from the fire are deeply intertwined with broader repression faced by Uyghurs across the region.

Source:Uyghur Human Rights Project

