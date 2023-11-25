Israeli raids continue in West Bank, despite truce in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-The near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank predate the war in Gaza and appear to be continuing, despite the truce in the Strip.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces have conducted a raid in el-Bireh, where they forced their way into a home in the Jabal al-Tawil neighbourhood of the town.

Gunshots and sound grenades were also fired in the al-Balou’ neighbourhood.

Israeli forces are also conducting a raid in the Aqbat Jabr camp, near Jericho, according to videos verified by Al Jazeera.

At least 225 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank since October 7, with a further seven Palestinians dying in Israeli custody.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com