Amnesty International: Human rights lost as anti-Islam party leads in Dutch election

SHAFAQNA-“Human rights lost” as anti-Islam and far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) took the lead in the general elections held on Nov. 22, the Dutch branch of Amnesty International said.

“Human rights lost yesterday. A racist party won the Dutch elections, a party that labels a certain part of the population as inferior and excludes them,” said the rights group on X.

Highlighting the PVV’s anti-immigrant stance, the statement pointed out that the election manifesto of Greet Wilders’ party undermined the rule of law and the constitution.

The statement highlighted the commitment to continue the struggle for human rights for everyone and at all times.

Source: aa

