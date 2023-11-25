UN: Israeli artillery, planes & tanks blitzed Gaza ahead of truce

SHAFAQNA-In the hours before Friday’s truce took hold, parts of Gaza experienced the heaviest Israeli artillery bombardment, tank fire and troop operations since the start of the seven-week war, the UN reports said in its latest situation report.

The Jabalia refugee camp was particularly hard hit, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [UNOCHA], while Israeli tanks also fired on the city of Khan Younis and Rafah – designated a “safe zone” by the Israeli military – in the south of the Gaza Strip.

“In one of the deadliest incidents, at about 20:00 on 23 November, a school in Jabalia was hit in an airstrike, reportedly killing 27 people and injuring another 93,” the UN said.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com