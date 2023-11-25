Indonesian Vice President & Greek Archbishop discuss tolerance & diversity issues

SHAFAQNA-Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and the Archbishop of Athens and all of Greece, Ieronymos II, exchanged their views regarding efforts to maintain tolerance and diversity in the two countries.

“I want to learn the situation of religious harmony maintained in Greece. What form of inter-religious dialogue is carried out in this country?” he asked the archbishop at the Holy Metropolitan Church of Athens, Greece, on Thursday.

He then said that Indonesia is home to more than 270 million people residing on 17 thousand islands.

It has 718 local languages and 6 official religions, namely Islam, Protestant Christianity, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Confucianism, he added.

