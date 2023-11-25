English
Biden: USA need to renew our resolve to pursue two-state solution

two-state solution

SHAFAQNA-USA need to renew our resolve to pursue this two-state solution where Israelis and Palestinians can one day live side by side in a two-state solution ,” Joe Biden said.

“As we look to the future, we have to end this cycle of violence in the Middle East”, USA  president.

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on November 24.US President Joe Biden delivers remarks in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on November 24.

“This morning I’ve been engaged with my team as we began the first difficult days of implementing this deal. It’s only a start, but so far it’s gone well,” Biden said in remarks Friday.Biden said over the next few days, they expect dozens of hostages will be returned to their families. “We also remember all those who are still being held and renew our commitment to work for their release as well,” he said.

Source: CNN

