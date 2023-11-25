CNBC: Israel’s attacks destroyed Gaza’s economy

SHAFAQNA- Israel’s attacks has completely destroyed Gaza’s economy, CNBC reported.

According to the report, the current escalation of the conflict, which started on October 7, has deprived the territory of its sole source of income – access to Israel’s labor market. Over the past month, approximately 182,000 Gazans have lost their jobs, representing 61% of its workforce, according to the International Labor Organization. With the enclave’s unemployment rate one of the highest in the world at over 40% even prior to last month, this has left nearly the entire Gazan population without work.

“Gaza’s economy is 100% dependent on two sources of revenue: foreign aid and access to Israel’s labor market. The latter is now gone, probably forever. The only thing remaining is foreign aid,” Marko Papic, chief strategist at Clocktower Group, told CNBC.

According to the United Nations, before October 7, 80% of Gazans relied on international aid for their livelihood and were deemed food insecure. The ongoing escalation has already left nearly 15,000 Palestinians dead and some 1.5 million people displaced – the majority of Gaza’s population.

Source:RT