English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificOther News

Karzai’s emphasis on reopening of educational centers for girls in Afghanistan

0

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- The former president of Afghanistan has again emphasized reopening of educational centers for girls in Afghanistan.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, the former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, in a meeting with some Iranian officials, has again emphasized reopening of schools and universities for girls in this country. Karzai wrote on Xthat, in a meeting with two Iranian officials in Kabul, he stated that education of girls and boys is necessary for welfare and progress of Afghanistan.

According to this source, in a meeting with Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the ambassador of Iran to Afghanistan and the special representative of Iran to Afghanistan, and Mehdi Mostafavi, a member of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, Karzai has stated that national discourse is the only way to establish permanent peace and stability in Afghanistan. It is noteworthy that the Taliban imposed many restrictions on women when it returned to power in Afghanistan; prohibition of education and work is one of these restrictions.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

AWJS: Afghan women journalists face many restrictions

leila yazdani

Tajikistan: Herat Security Dialogue calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan

nafiseh yazdani

WFP: We need $840 million to help needy people in Afghanistan

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

leila yazdani

Richard Bennett called for independent investigation of assassination of two Shia scholars in Herat

asadian

Ahmad Massoud: Afghanistan has now become a “paradise for terrorists”

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.