Karzai’s emphasis on reopening of educational centers for girls in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- The former president of Afghanistan has again emphasized reopening of educational centers for girls in Afghanistan.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, the former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, in a meeting with some Iranian officials, has again emphasized reopening of schools and universities for girls in this country. Karzai wrote on Xthat, in a meeting with two Iranian officials in Kabul, he stated that education of girls and boys is necessary for welfare and progress of Afghanistan.

According to this source, in a meeting with Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the ambassador of Iran to Afghanistan and the special representative of Iran to Afghanistan, and Mehdi Mostafavi, a member of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, Karzai has stated that national discourse is the only way to establish permanent peace and stability in Afghanistan. It is noteworthy that the Taliban imposed many restrictions on women when it returned to power in Afghanistan; prohibition of education and work is one of these restrictions.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com