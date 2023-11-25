Richard Bennett called for independent investigation into assassination of two Shia scholars in Herat

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- The special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, has called for an investigation into assassination of two Shia scholars of Islam in Herat.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, in a post on X on Friday night, November 2023, Sagittarius, Bennett announced that the reports about the assassination of these two Shia scholars are worrisome.

He said: “I emphasize an independent and complete investigation to bring the perpetrators of this event to justice in accordance with international standards.”

Local sources told Shafaqna reporter that these two religious scholars were assassinated around 12:00 noon near “Seyyed al-Shohada” mosque and in “Tawheed 1” Shiite area of “Al-Mahdi Jibreel town”.

According to the sources, Sheikh Rajab Ali Akhlaghi and Khadim Hossein Hedayati, members of Herat’s Shia Ulema Council, were shot by gunmen riding “on motorcycles” when they were leaving the mosque.

These two Shia scholars of Islam were assassinated in Herat while Eid Mohammad Etimadi, a member of Herat’s Shia Ulema Council, was assassinated “heinously” and mysteriously about one month ago.

Unknown armed men threw this religious scholar out of his house in “Khoshroud” area in Injil around 10:00 PM and then took him to an unknown place and finally shot down him.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com