Ahmad Massoud: Afghanistan become a cozy haven for terrorists

SHAFAQNA – Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, stated at the Moscow meeting that the country has now become a “paradise for terrorists.”

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan citing Sputnik, Massoud, on Friday, November 23rd, in a session titled “Afghanistan Between the Past and the Future” in Moscow, stated that Afghanistan has become a “Taliban state” while the country does not belong to a single group or ethnicity.

He stated, “Afghanistan has turned into a deep abyss for its people and transformed into a secure haven for terrorism, extremism, and criminal groups.

According to him, the Taliban has taken away the sense of belonging from the people of Afghanistan, and with a violent approach, they are not consistently adhering to their commitments.

Massoud emphasized, “A government that shows no mercy to its own people will never show mercy to the region and the world.

The leader of the National Resistance Front added that the people of Afghanistan have always been victims of conspiracies, and the world should not be indifferent.

The session titled “Afghanistan Between the Past and the Future,” hosted by the “Fair Russia” party, which holds 20% of the seats in the Russian parliament, took place in Moscow on Wednesday.

Numerous political figures from Afghanistan participated in this session.

