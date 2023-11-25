Development of the first MENA project based on green hydrogen by Masdar and Emirates Steel Arkan

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Masdar and Emirates Steel Arkan are partnering to create the first-ever green hydrogen project in the MENA region. The pilot program has the potential to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the steel making process by up to 95%.



According to Construction Week Online, Masdar, a prominent renewable energy company, has partnered with Emirates Steel Arkan, a major steel and construction materials manufacturer in the region, to develop a green hydrogen initiative aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the steel sector of the UAE.

The pilot project is the Middle East and North African region’s first project of its kind and is currently in the installation phase. It is located at Emirates Steel Arkan’s manufacturing facilities in the industrial city of Abu Dhabi.

Source: Construction Week Online

