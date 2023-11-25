Displaced in Gaza find destroyed homes upon return

SHAFAQNA-Displaced Palestinians used short pause in fighting to return to their homes, only to find utter destruction.

Men, women and children travelled from the places where they have sought refuge to inspect their damaged homes.

With children and pets in their arms and their belongings loaded onto donkey carts or car roofs, thousands of displaced Gaza Palestinians have set off for home as a four-day Israel-Hamas truce began.

Some 1.7 million of the territory’s 2.4 million people are estimated to have been displaced, and more than half of homes damaged or destroyed, the United Nations says.

Crowds of men, women and children travelled on foot, carts or tuk-tuks with the few belongings they had taken with them when the war started.

Large parts of Gaza have been flattened by thousands of air raids, and the territory faces shortages of food, water and fuel.

Source: aljazeera

