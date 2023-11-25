English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Displaced in Gaza find destroyed homes upon return

0
Displaced in Gaza find destroyed homes

SHAFAQNA-Displaced Palestinians used short pause in fighting to return to their homes, only to find utter destruction.

Men, women and children travelled from the places where they have sought refuge to inspect their damaged homes.

With children and pets in their arms and their belongings loaded onto donkey carts or car roofs, thousands of displaced Gaza Palestinians have set off for home as a four-day Israel-Hamas truce began.

Some 1.7 million of the territory’s 2.4 million people are estimated to have been displaced, and more than half of homes damaged or destroyed, the United Nations says.

Crowds of men, women and children travelled on foot, carts or tuk-tuks with the few belongings they had taken with them when the war started.

Large parts of Gaza have been flattened by thousands of air raids, and the territory faces shortages of food, water and fuel.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

CNBC: Israel’s attacks destroyed Gaza’s economy

asadian

Biden: USA need to renew our resolve to pursue two-state solution

asadian

UN: Israeli artillery, planes & tanks blitzed Gaza ahead of truce

asadian

Israeli raids continue in West Bank despite truce in Gaza

asadian

Israel summons Spain-Belgium Ambassadors over Gaza comments

asadian

Israeli forces block access to Al-Aqsa Mosque for 7th consecutive Friday

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.