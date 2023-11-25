English
Burkina Faso: more than 350 deaths from dengue fever in a month

deaths from dengue fever

SHAFAQNA-An epidemic of dengue fever, a mosquito-borne disease, claimed 356 lives in Burkina Faso between mid-October and mid-November.

From 1 January to 19 November, “123,804 suspected cases (of dengue fever) were notified, including 56,637 probable cases and 570 deaths, with a case-fatality rate of 1%” recorded by the Centre des opérations de réponses aux urgences sanitaires (Corus), said its director, medical biologist Joseph Soubeiga, at a press briefing.

At 15 October, the same source reported 214 deaths since the start of the year. Between 15 October and 19 November, 356 people had died of dengue fever.

Source: africanews

www.shafaqna.com

