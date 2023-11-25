English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Jordanian Deputy PM: Committee to press for permanent ceasefire at upcoming UNSC

0
permanent ceasefire

SHAFAQNA-Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that at the upcoming UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, the Arab-Islamic Liaison Committee will press for a permanent ceasefire.

Ayman Safadi says “security will only be achieved by settling the conflict and the two-state solution.

“Israel will not enjoy security by killing the Palestinians,” he said during a joint news conference with his Portuguese and Slovenian counterparts, Joao Gomez Cravinho, and Tanja Fajon. “This year is considered the bloodiest for Palestinians in more than 10 years,” Safadi added.

He said at the upcoming UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, the Arab-Islamic Liaison Committee will press for a permanent ceasefire.

“Israel attacks anyone who does not agree with its policy, and it cannot remain above international law. We all want this truce to turn into a permanent ceasefire and a complete end to this aggression,” Safadi added.

“If this decision is not taken, the Security Council is responsible for perpetuating this barbarity represented by the Israeli aggression against our people in Gaza.”

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Almayadeen: Israeli ship was targeted in north of the Indian Ocean before truce

asadian

Displaced in Gaza find destroyed homes upon return

asadian

CNBC: Israel’s attacks destroyed Gaza’s economy

asadian

Biden: USA need to renew our resolve to pursue two-state solution

asadian

UN: Israeli artillery, planes & tanks blitzed Gaza ahead of truce

asadian

Israeli raids continue in West Bank despite truce in Gaza

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.