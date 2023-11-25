Turkish president: Global market for halal products & services hit over $5 trillion,

SHAFAQNA-The global market in halal products and services – prepared in accordance with Muslim guidelines – has grown to more than $5 trillion.

“Demand for halal-certified products and services is rising because these products are clean and healthy and are preferred by Muslims. Today, the world halal market has reached a total size of more than $5 trillion, especially in sectors such as food, tourism, cosmetics, and finance,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a video message sent to the 9th World Halal Summit and the 10th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Halal Expo Fair 2023 in Istanbul.

Noting that this figure is growing every day in line with emerging needs and expectations, Erdogan said documentation and standardization are very important both to ensure consumer access to halal-certified products and services and to facilitate the circulation of halal products and services in international trade.

