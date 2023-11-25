English
Netherlands headed to gridlock after far-right won elections

SHAFAQNA-In the wake of a outcome of the general elections, with an extremist party at the lead in the turnout, the Netherlands finds itself at a crossroads as coalition talks kick off, The Guardian reported.

The Freedom Party (PVV) headed by far-right populist leader Geert Wilders won the highest number of seats in parliament (37 seats) significantly leading ahead of the incumbent Prime Minister’s Freedom and Democracy party (24 seats).

Of the parties represented in parliament, only the Farmer-Citizen Movement (7 seats) has expressed willingness to partake in the coalition by extremist leader Geert Wilders.

The Freedom and Democracy Party, which is a center-right conservative party, has categorically ruled out forming a government with Geert Wilders. However, they hinted at a willingness to lend support on specific parliamentary votes, signaling a nuanced approach to navigating the post-election political landscape.

