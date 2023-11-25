English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Almayadeen: Israeli ship was targeted in north of the Indian Ocean before truce

0
Israeli ship was targeted

SHAFAQNA-An Israeli ship was targeted in the Arabian Sea (north of the Indian Ocean) on Thursday night — Friday dawn shortly before the temporary truce in Gaza came into effect, private sources told Al Mayadeen.

The sources confirmed that the ship was directly hit, and it caught fire as a result of the attack.

The party behind the operation has not been specified.

Commenting on Al Mayadeen’s exclusive report, Roi Kayes, head of the Arab Affairs Department at the Israeli Kan channel, said no confirmation has been received from Israeli authorities about whether the incident took place or not or if “Israel” actually owns the ship.

However, while reporting on the news, he did add a detail to the event, not mentioned by the channel’s sources, which is that the ship was targeted by a suicide drone.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Jordanian Deputy PM: Committee to press for permanent ceasefire at upcoming UNSC

asadian

Displaced in Gaza find destroyed homes upon return

asadian

CNBC: Israel’s attacks destroyed Gaza’s economy

asadian

Biden: USA need to renew our resolve to pursue two-state solution

asadian

UN: Israeli artillery, planes & tanks blitzed Gaza ahead of truce

asadian

Israeli raids continue in West Bank despite truce in Gaza

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.