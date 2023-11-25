Almayadeen: Israeli ship was targeted in north of the Indian Ocean before truce

SHAFAQNA-An Israeli ship was targeted in the Arabian Sea (north of the Indian Ocean) on Thursday night — Friday dawn shortly before the temporary truce in Gaza came into effect, private sources told Al Mayadeen.

The sources confirmed that the ship was directly hit, and it caught fire as a result of the attack.

The party behind the operation has not been specified.

Commenting on Al Mayadeen’s exclusive report, Roi Kayes, head of the Arab Affairs Department at the Israeli Kan channel, said no confirmation has been received from Israeli authorities about whether the incident took place or not or if “Israel” actually owns the ship.

However, while reporting on the news, he did add a detail to the event, not mentioned by the channel’s sources, which is that the ship was targeted by a suicide drone.

Source: almayadeen

