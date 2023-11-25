English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2HealthOther News

WHO: No new pathogens found as China sees spike in respiratory illnesses

0
No new pathogens found in China

SHAFAQNA-China called for vigilance on Friday as a surge of respiratory illness hit schools and hospitals and the World Health Organization, said no unusual or novel pathogens had been detected.

China is grappling with a spike in respiratory illnesses as it enters its first full winter season since it lifted strict COVID-19 restrictions in December, with cases among children appearing especially high in northern areas like Beijing and Liaoning province where hospitals are warning of long waits.

The State Council said influenza would peak this winter and spring and mycoplasma pneumoniae infection would continue to be high in some areas in future. It also warned of the risk of a rebound in COVID infections.

Source: france24

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: More than 2,300 children died of Pneumonia this year

asadian

Shafaqna Report on Mental Health Crisis in Afghanistan

asadian

WHO: There are no security guarantees for delivering aid to hospitals in north Gaza

asadian

WHO: Efforts to contain Cholera outbreak in Ethiopia

asadian

WHO: Sudanese women and girls hit hard by attacks on health facilities

asadian

UN’s Chief: Challenges facing human health globally

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.