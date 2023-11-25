Nature: Identifying the brain cells that may influence eating speed and stopping time

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Brain cells that influence the speed of eating and when mice stop eating have been discovered. The researchers say that the findings, which were published in the scientific journal Nature, can help us understand human appetite better.

According to Nature, by using a laser to activate PRLH neurons in freely eating mice, the researchers were able to reduce the rate at which the mice ate. Further experiments showed that PRLH neurons did not activate during feeding in mice lacking most of the ability to taste sweets, suggesting that taste buds activated the neurons.

The scientists have also discovered that GCG neurons are stimulated by gut signals and regulate the cessation of eating in mice. Knight states that the rate at which we consume food is influenced by signals from our mouth, while the amount of food we eat is regulated by signals from our gut.

Source: Nature

www.shafaqna.com