Aljazeera: Prolonged war on Gaza could affect Israel’s economy

Israel’s economy

SHAFAQNA-Israel’s war on Gaza has depleted the Israeli workforce and forced businesses to close. Many analysts expect the economic impact will be unlike anything Israel has experienced in decades.

Israel started its war on Gaza with deep pockets: $200bn dollars in reserves and billions in military aid from the United States.

But spending is skyrocketing, revenues are falling and borrowing costs are increasing.

Israel’s central bank says the war has proven to be more costly than initially estimated.

Meanwhile, Gaza is repeatedly being plunged into darkness despite a wealth of natural gas off its coastline.

