Afghanistan: Activists call for rights on intl elimination of violence Against Women Day

Activists call for rights

SHAFAQNA-Some women’s rights activists on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, they asked the Taliban to remove the restrictions imposed on the women of Afghanistan.

On this day, António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, called on everyone to work to eliminate violence against women.

At the same time as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the European Union in Afghanistan, Amnesty International and some activists in the field of women’s rights said they are concerned about the situation of women in Afghanistan.

The EU for Afghanistan wrote on X: “EU Afghanistan stands united with its partners UN, and UNDP and calls to end gender-based violence.”

The UN Secretary-General called the violence against women a horrific violation of human rights and a major obstacle to sustainable development.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

