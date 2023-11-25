Hamas to release 13 Israelis, 7 foreigners in exchange for 39 Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-Hamas confirms second release of Prisoners to go ahead after delay over allegations Israel violated truce agreement.

Hamas says it will release 13 Israelis and seven foreigners in exchange for 39 Palestinians on the second day of four-day truce.

More than 14,800 Palestinians, including 6,150 children, have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas’s attack stands at 1,200.

Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed in a post on X that among those who will be released from Israeli jails are “33 children and six women”.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com