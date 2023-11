SHAFAQNA-The Committee to Protect Journalists has said that 57 journalists and media workers killed in Gaza war.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has said that between October 7 and November 25 the number of journalists killed stood at:

50 Palestinians

Four Israelis

Three Lebanese

The watchdog also said that 11 journalists were injured, three were missing and 19 were arrested.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com