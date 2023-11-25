English
Almayadeen: Yemen to close Red Sea off for Israeli vessels

Yemen to close Red Sea off for Israeli vessels

SHAFAQNA-The temporary humanitarian truce, between the Palestinian Resistance and “Israel”, will not affect the government’s decision to close the Red Sea off for Israeli vessels, the Deputy Prime Minister for Defense and Security Affairs in the Sanaa Government in Yemen, Jalal al-Rowaishan, told Al Mayadeen.

“The truce concerns Gaza, and the military spokesman announced that our decision to close the Red Sea to the enemy still stands,” al-Rowaishan affirmed.

He emphasized that the Yemeni position on the war on Gaza has been popularly and officially declared, adding that Yemen will no longer seek diplomatic means in relation to the Israeli occupation’s aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

