Expert: Hamas will not disappear as an ideology

Dr. Mohsen Jalilvand said in an interview with Shafaqna Future about the future of Gaza: Israel does not want to annex Gaza. In my opinion, the Israelis will take over the security issue of Gaza and in the issue of civil and social administration of this region, they will define a group of countries under the title of guardian. This collection can include a group of Arab and European countries. In this situation, the civil and social management of the region will be possible for Israel, and the living expenses of the Palestinians will be provided, and Gaza will reach a definite situation. Today, Hamas has no political authority in northern Gaza. There is a discussion of Hamas’s military capability, which Israel seeks to reduce in order to gain control over Gaza.

He stated: Managing the economic situation of two and a half million people will not be difficult. Arab countries will be able to manage this amount of population. Even today, Arabs are having talks with China, and probably China will participate in the reconstruction of Gaza. If China is present in this region, many conflicts will naturally decrease. On the other hand, there is the possibility of rebuilding Gaza for the Chinese. Arab and Islamic countries together have more than one and a half billion people, and these two and a half million people are not a number compared to that population.

Jalilvand continued: Israel does not want to cause trouble for itself. Israel was in that region until 2005, but it left to reduce its troubles. The Israelis have put so much pressure on Gaza that I don’t think Hamas can gain power in this region and do anything against Israel. Gaza is a closed region and aid does not reach Gaza. In addition, if the Arab countries take over the control and guardianship of this region, they will not allow such a force to set foot in Gaza again.

Hamas as an ideology will not disappear

He added: Hamas as an ideology will not disappear because Hamas is the ideology of struggle and the ideology of countering domination. In any case, Israel is considered the occupier, occupying that land and oppressing the Palestinian people. The thinking of struggle will not disappear and maybe they can destroy the political and military structures of Hamas, but the thinking of Hamas still exists. There is such thinking in all the families whose children were killed in this war, and even if Hamas is destroyed, this thinking will appear with the formation of another group. Israel will not be able to eliminate the thinking of Hamas, maybe it can weaken this thinking, but it will not destroy it. As long as Israel continues to dominate in the role of the occupier, this situation and the thinking of fighting against domination will still exist.

About the status of the two-state plan in the future, He said: If they can do something about it, the project will last 5 to 10 years.

