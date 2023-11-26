PRCS: Two hospitals are under Israeli siege

SHAFAQNA- Red Crescent says the Israeli army is besieging two hospitals in the occupied West Bank amid deadly raids.

The Israeli army is attacking Jenin in the occupied West Bank with deadly raids continuing overnight and the PRCS reporting that two hospitals are under Israeli siege.

Israeli troops have killed six Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in Jenin on Saturday during an incursion into the town, the ministry said.

A 25-year-old doctor was also killed outside his home in Qabatiya, near Jenin, early on Saturday morning, while another Palestinian was killed in el-Bireh, near Ramallah, the ministry said.

The West Bank has seen a spike in Israeli raids since Hamas’s October 7 attacks on southern Israel.

