SHAFAQNA- Farmers in the occupied West Bank aresaid to face almost daily attacks and violence from Israeli settlers, to the extent that they live in fear of their homes and land being stolen.





In addition, they also see violence happening in nearby cities like Jenin and refugee camps. The Israeli army has increased their raids in these areas, resulting in the death of 10 people and injuring 20 others in just one week.

Source: aljazeera

