English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

UK: Hundreds of thousands of protesters march in London for Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of London on Saturday to demonstrate in support of the Palestinians, calling for an end to the war and showing solidarity with Palestinians since the start of the war between Israel and Gaza in October.


For the consecutive seventh week, British citizens continued to march and call for the government to take action. The government had previously shown clear support for Israel’s campaign in Gaza, but protestors demanded an end to the war and expressed their support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

 

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.