UK: Hundreds of thousands of protesters march in London for Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of London on Saturday to demonstrate in support of the Palestinians, calling for an end to the war and showing solidarity with Palestinians since the start of the war between Israel and Gaza in October.





For the consecutive seventh week, British citizens continued to march and call for the government to take action. The government had previously shown clear support for Israel’s campaign in Gaza, but protestors demanded an end to the war and expressed their support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Source: newarab

