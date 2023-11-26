Palestine condemns Dutch extremist leader call to displace Palestinians to Jordan

SHAFAQNA- Palestine expressed strong criticism against the discriminatory remarks made by Geert Wilders, an extremist leader from the Netherlands. Wilders, whose political party holds Islamophobic views and may potentially lead the next Dutch government, proposed the relocation of Palestinians to Jordan. Palestine condemned these statements, labeling them as racist.





“The Palestinian Foreign Ministry expressed strong condemnation for the discriminatory and provocative remarks made by Dutch politician Geert Wilders, wherein he denied the rights of the Palestinian population, particularly their entitlement to establish an autonomous nation with East Jerusalem serving as its capital. Furthermore, he advocated for their relocation to Jordan. Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, cited a statement from the Foreign Ministry situated in Ramallah, the West Bank.”



Source: aa

