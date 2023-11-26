English
International Shia News Agency
Egypt says it received ‘positive signals’ over possible extension of Gaza truce

SHAFAQNA- Egypt stated on Saturday that it had been given affirming indications from all involved groups regarding a potential prolongation of the Gaza ceasefire for either one or two days.

Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt s State Information Service (SIS), affirmed through a statement that Egypt is engaged in extensive negotiations with various parties to secure an agreement for the extension of the four day ceasefire. This extension is linked to the liberation of additional detainees in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners currently held in Israeli jails.

 

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com

