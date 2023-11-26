Defence for Children International: Israeli forces imprison 500-700 Palestinian children

SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces detain, interrogate, prosecute, and imprison 500-700 Palestinian children between the ages of 12-17 each year, Defence for Children International in Palestine has reported.

The Israel-Hamas truce has resulted in the release of 17 Palestinian children from Israeli prisons, shedding light on their prolonged detention and the charges used by Israel against minors. After seven weeks of war, the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday (24 Nov. 2023) morning. Under this truce, Israeli authorities agreed to release 150 Palestinian prisoners, including children.

Thirty-nine Palestinian prisoners were released on Friday, including 17 children. According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, the children who were imprisoned by Israel were born between the years 2005-2007. Several of them had spent most of their teenage years inside an Israeli jail.

The most prominent charges used by Israel to justify its detention of Palestinian children were throwing stones, crowding or assembling, and graffiti stones. Israel has currently detained 7,200 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 children. Of those minors, 26 are in administrative detention – held without trial and with no time limit.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com