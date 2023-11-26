China: Health Ministry seeks more fever clinics to combat respiratory illness

SHAFAQNA- Chinese Health Ministry has requested local authorities to enhance the presence of fever clinics due to the escalating number of respiratory illnesses during their initial winter season after easing COVID 19 restrictions.



The spike in cases attracted worldwide attention recently after the World Health Organization requested additional information from China. This request was made following a report on groups of unexplained pneumonia cases in children, which was published by the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com