SHAFAQNA- According to the United Nations, approximately 61 aid trucks transported medical supplies, food, and water to the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday (26 Nov. 2023).



The total number of 61 trucks accounts for slightly more than 25% of the originally planned 200 aid trucks meant to enter the blockade Gaza Strip daily during the four day temporary ceasefire.

Source: almayadeen

