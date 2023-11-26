English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

Pakistan: Supreme Court to hear plea against Afghans forceful eviction

0
Pakistan’s Supreme Court

SHAFAQNA- A three-judge bench of Pakistan’s Supreme Court, will address a Constitutional petition on December 1, seeking a restraining order against the enforced deportation of Afghan citizens, local media reported on Sunday.

Earlier this month, an appeal was submitted to the apex court requesting a restraining order against the forceful deportation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan.

However, the Supreme Court’s registrar office initially rejected the plea, citing its failure to specify the questions of public importance related to the enforcement of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, the Express Tribune reported.

Source: ariananews

www.shafaqna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.