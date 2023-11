SHAFAQNA- Ghazi Hamad, member of Hamas’s political bureau has condemned the USA’s role in the war, calling it Israel’s partner in “genocide“.

“They are always supporting Israel. From the beginning of this war, the US is their partner in this crime in this ethnic cleansing.”

Asked if there were any negotiations ongoing to release American citizens, Hamad said the armed group is interested in releasing all civilians regardless of their nationality.

Source: aljazeera

