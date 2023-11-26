English
One Palestinian killed in Gaza refugee camp amid truce

Palestinian killed in Gaza refugee camp amid truce

SHAFAQNA-A Palestinian farmer has been killed and another injured after they were targeted by Israeli forces in the Maghazi refugee camp in the centre of Gaza.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the report and it was not clear if it would impact the latest phase of plans to swap 50 hostages held by the Palestinian militant group for 150 prisoners in Israeli jails over a four-day period.

Hamas says key commander killed in Gaza

The armed wing of Hamas has revealed that senior commander Ahmed al-Ghandour, in charge of northern Gaza, was killed in the war.

Three other military leaders have also been killed in the fighting, the Qassam Brigades posted on its Telegram channel.

The US listed al-Ghandour as a “specially designated global terrorist” in 2017, putting him on an economic sanctions list.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

