TASS: Lebanon-Turkey stress on need to lasting ceasefire in Gaza Strip

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Turkish President Recep Tayiip Erdogan stressed on the need to achieve a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, end military activities and move on to creating conditions for a comprehensive peaceful solution.

In a meeting held in Istanbul today, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said, “We expect that our friendly countries will be able to ensure a breakthrough in the current crisis and their efforts will lead to the restoration of calm on the border with Israel.”