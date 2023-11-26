English
Biden Moves to expand Israeli access to USA weapons stockpile

SHAFAQNA- The White House aims to lift nearly all restrictions on Israel’s access to weapons from a crucial US stockpile.

The White House asked the United States Senate to scrap the restrictions in its latest supplementary budget request on October 20. If granted, the request would enable Israel to access more high-powered US weapons at a reduced cost, with less congressional oversight.

The request proposes changes to policies governing the War Reserve Stockpile Allies-Israel (WRSA-I), an Israel-based US weapons stockpile that has smart bombs, missiles, military vehicles, and other ammunition and equipment.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

